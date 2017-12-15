BBC Sport - Pint-sized Ashes: Australia strike back on day two
Pint-sized Ashes: Australia strike back on day two
- From the section Cricket
Listen to the best TMS moments on day two as Steve Smith's unbeaten 92 helps Australia reach 203-3, trailing England by 200 in the third Ashes Test in Perth.
MATCH REPORT: Smith frustrates England on second day
