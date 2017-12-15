BBC Sport - Ashes: Jonny Bairstow explains his Ashes hundred celebration
Bairstow explains his Ashes hundred celebration
- From the section Cricket
Jonny Bairstow scored 119 as England finished on 403 in their first innings of the third Ashes Test at the WACA.
He celebrated by appearing to headbutt his helmet and says it was 'light-hearted' after 'everything that's gone on'.
Bairstow is alleged to have headbutted Australia's Cameron Bancroft during a night out in Perth in October, with both players saying there was 'no malice' in the action.
WATCH MORE: Pint-sized Ashes: Australia strike back on day two
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired