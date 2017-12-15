Jonny Bairstow scored 119 as England finished on 403 in their first innings of the third Ashes Test at the WACA.

He celebrated by appearing to headbutt his helmet and says it was 'light-hearted' after 'everything that's gone on'.

Bairstow is alleged to have headbutted Australia's Cameron Bancroft during a night out in Perth in October, with both players saying there was 'no malice' in the action.

