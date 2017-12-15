Gavin Griffiths: Leicestershire seamer extends contract to end of 2019 season

Gavin Griffiths
Gavin Griffiths took 23 wickets in all competitions for Leicestershire during the 2017 season

Leicestershire seam bowler Gavin Griffiths has agreed a contract extension to run until the end of the 2019 county season.

The 24-year-old signed for the county in August 2016 after starting his career with Lancashire.

He played six first-class games in 2017, but was a regular member of Leicestershire's limited-overs sides.

Griffiths was the club's joint leading wicket-taker in the One-Day Cup with 10 at an average of 27.40.

"Gavin is a bowler who has great skills in all three formats of the game," said head coach Paul Nixon.

