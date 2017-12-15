Gavin Griffiths: Leicestershire seamer extends contract to end of 2019 season

Gavin Griffiths took 23 wickets in all competitions for Leicestershire during the 2017 season

Leicestershire seam bowler Gavin Griffiths has agreed a contract extension to run until the end of the 2019 county season.

The 24-year-old signed for the county in August 2016 after starting his career with Lancashire.

He played six first-class games in 2017, but was a regular member of Leicestershire's limited-overs sides.

Griffiths was the club's joint leading wicket-taker in the One-Day Cup with 10 at an average of 27.40.

"Gavin is a bowler who has great skills in all three formats of the game," said head coach Paul Nixon.