Ashes: Steve Smith hits 92 not out on second day of third Test

Steve Smith scored a century at the Waca in the 2013-14 series

Third Ashes Test, Waca (day two of five) England 403 (115.1 overs): Malan 140, Bairstow 119, Starc 4-91 Australia 203-3 (62 overs): Smith 92*, Khawaja 50, Overton 2-46 Scorecard

Captain Steve Smith made an unbeaten 92 as Australia forced their way back into the third Ashes Test on day two in Perth.

Smith's chanceless and controlled knock took the home side to 203-3, 200 behind England.

Jonny Bairstow earlier completed a century for the tourists, but after Dawid Malan fell for 140, they lost their last six wickets for 35 runs in 51 balls to be 403 all out.

Though Craig Overton removed both openers to leave Australia 55-2, Smith shared 124 with Usman Khawaja, who was dropped twice in his 50.

Khawaja was eventually trapped lbw by Chris Woakes, but Smith remained, making batting look quite effortless in perfect conditions.

England's lead is healthy and Australia will have to bat last on a surface showing occasional signs of variable bounce - yet Smith's continuing presence leaves the hosts with a chance of gaining first-innings parity at least.

With Australia 2-0 up, England must not be beaten at the Waca - a ground where they have not won since 1978 - in order to avoid surrendering the Ashes at the earliest opportunity.

Their efforts in the last hour were hampered by an apparent injury to Overton, who did not bowl after hurting his rib area in trying to take a catch earlier in the day.