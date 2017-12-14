BBC Sport - Ashes: England batsman Dawid Malan 'almost started crying' after reaching century
I almost started crying - Malan
- From the section Cricket
England batsman Dawid Malan thanked his parents for the "sacrifices" they have made, after scoring his first Test century on day one of the third Ashes Test in Australia. Malan said he "almost started crying" when he reached three figures in Perth.
Read More: Dawid Malan hits maiden Test century on day one in Perth
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired