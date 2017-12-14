Steve Rhodes: Director of cricket leaves Worcestershire following investigation

Steve Rhodes has been a player, head coach and director of cricket at Worcestershire

Steve Rhodes has left his role as director of cricket at Worcestershire following an internal investigation into his conduct.

It was announced on 29 November that the club were "dealing with a disciplinary matter".

It has been reported he delayed telling the county about the arrest of all-rounder Alex Hepburn, who has since been charged with two counts of rape.

The club said at the time that it would not comment on those reports.

A further statement on Thursday confirming Rhodes' departure, after 33 years with the county as a player and staff member, said the club would not comment further.

"Steve Rhodes has left with immediate effect," the statement said. "We thank him for his 33 years as a player, coach and director of cricket. We wish him well in the future."

Rhodes was due to coach England Young Lions at the Under-19 World Cup in January and February, but the ECB said in November that would "not be happening".

Rhodes' Worcestershire career

Rhodes' departure from New Road ends a 33-year association with Worcestershire.

After starting his playing career with his native Yorkshire, Bradford-born Rhodes joined the county in 1985.

He spent 20 seasons as first-choice wicketkeeper, making 13,300 runs in 391 first-class matches at an average of 33.16, hitting 11 hundreds and 65 half-centuries, as well as taking 991 catches and 104 stumpings.

He appeared in 11 Tests for England between June 1994 and February 1995, playing in home series against New Zealand and South Africa and an Ashes tour of Australia, while also playing in nine one-day internationals.

He joined Worcestershire's backroom staff in 2005 as assistant coach to Tom Moody, taking over when the Australian left in mid-season, before being upgraded to director of cricket in 2006.

Under Rhodes, Worcestershire won the domestic 40-over competition in 2007 and clinched County Championship promotion for the sixth time in 2017 by winning the Division Two title.