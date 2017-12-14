Liam Livingstone: Lancashire captain signs contract extension

Liam Livingstone scored three centuries in the Championship last season

Lancashire batsman Liam Livingstone has extended his contract with the Division One club to 2021.

The 24-year-old succeeded Steven Croft as captain of the side in November ahead of the 2018 season, having scored 805 runs in the Championship in 2017.

Livingstone, who has played two T20 matches for England, made his debut for the Red Rose in 2015 in the T20 Blast.

"Playing cricket for this club is all I've ever wanted to do," he told Lancashire's website.

"I'm very privileged to play for the Red Rose and it's something I thoroughly enjoy.

"The club has shown great faith in me throughout my career and I hope to return the favour by putting in some match-winning performances for the side over the next four years."