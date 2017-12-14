Ashes: Dawid Malan hits maiden Test century on day one in Perth

Malan's century came in 221 minutes and off 159 balls, including 13 fours and a six

Third Ashes Test, Waca (day one of five) England 305-4 (89 overs): Malan 110*, Bairstow 75* Australia: Yet to bat Scorecard

Dawid Malan struck his maiden Test century to breathe life into England's Ashes defence on the first day of the third Test in Perth.

With Australia 2-0 up, England must avoid defeat at the Waca, a ground where they have not won since 1978.

The tourists slipped to 131-4, but Middlesex left-hander Malan calmly gathered an unbeaten 110, sharing 174 with Jonny Bairstow, who hit 75 not out after being promoted to number six.

Malan was dropped on 92 by Cameron Bancroft at third slip off the bowling of Mitchell Starc.

He soon reached a memorable century in his eighth Test, he and Bairstow seeing off eight overs with the second new ball to take England to 305-4.

Mark Stoneman earlier made 56, but James Vince and Joe Root failed to build on starts, while Alastair Cook was out for seven in his 150th Test.

On a pacy surface offering plenty of bounce, Australia's fast bowlers - especially the impressive Josh Hazlewood - delivered some extremely hostile spells.

But they were ultimately blunted in the heat by Malan and Bairstow, who dragged England into a position from which they could earn a result in the last Ashes Test to be held at the Waca.

All this on a day when the International Cricket Council said there was "no evidence" of corruption following a report in the Sun that Indian bookmakers had offered to fix aspects of the match, and Ben Stokes smashed a 47-ball 93 in a Twenty20 for New Zealand side Canterbury.

More to follow.