Ben Stokes scores 93 off 47 balls for Canterbury Kings

Ben Stokes is ranked as the third best all-rounder in Test cricket

England's Ben Stokes scored 93 off 47 balls for Canterbury Kings in New Zealand's domestic Twenty20 competition.

The all-rounder also took 1-17 as Canterbury beat Otago Volts by 134 runs in the Super Smash in Christchurch.

Stokes struck six fours and seven sixes in Canterbury's 217-9, before Otago were bowled out for 83.

He is unavailable for England after being arrested over an incident outside a Bristol nightclub in September.

Stokes, 26, had scored only 36 runs in his first three 50-over games for Canterbury.

England are currently playing Australia in the third Ashes Test in Perth.

This month, Stokes was named in England's squad for the one-day series in Australia that follow the Ashes, although he is unlikely to play.

He is not available for selection until the Crown Prosecution Service decides whether to charge him over the Bristol incident.