Ashes: ICC looks into claims Indian bookmakers are offering to fix third Test

The third Ashes Test will be played at the Waca, where England have not won since 1978

Australia v England, Third Ashes Test Date: 14-18 Dec Venue: The Waca, Perth

Claims that Indian bookmakers offered to fix the third Ashes Test in Perth are being investigated by the International Cricket Council.

The Sun says a gang, working with an Australian called 'the Silent Man', was charging up to £138,000 to influence the match, which begins on Thursday.

No England players were named as being involved but the gang claimed to have recruited one former Australian player.

"These are serious allegations and of grave concern," read an ICC statement.

"We welcome The Sun's offer to share the information they have so we can instigate a full investigation and, where appropriate, involve law enforcement agencies and this process is already under way."

It is unclear how the bookmakers proposed to fix the Test, although, according to the newspaper, one told Sun investigators he could "get players to follow 'scripts' - such how many runs would be scored in a session, or an innings, when a wicket will fall and what a team would do if it won the toss".

A Cricket Australia statement echoed the ICC's concern and said it would "co-operate fully" with the investigation.

"Cricket Australia takes a zero-tolerance approach against anybody trying to bring the game into disrepute," it read.

England are 2-0 down and will surrender the Ashes if they are beaten at the Waca, where they have not won since 1978.

The tourists have named an unchanged team from the side beaten in the second Test in Adelaide.