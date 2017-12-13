Ireland appoint Andrew White as chair of national men's selectors

Andrew White leads Ireland out after becoming their most capped player in 2014

Former Ireland all-rounder Andrew White has been named chair of the national men's selectors.

White won 232 Irish caps in a 14-year international career and played in the 2007 and 2011 World Cups.

"It is an honour and privilege to accept the post as we move forward as a Full Member," said the 37-year-old Instonians captain.

"Cricket Ireland is entering a challenging but hugely exciting period in its history."

He added: "I am looking forward to working closely with Graham Ford, his staff, selectors and those in the high performance environment as we aim to meet the challenges head on."

White captained the Northern Knights for three seasons at inter-provincial level and his work as a coach has included a role with the senior Ireland team.

Cricket Ireland Performance Director Richard Holdsworth welcomed the appointment of White, in what will be an employed part-time position.

"Andrew's role is vital to the leadership and smooth running of the national selection panel, working closely alongside his fellow selectors - the three Inter-Provincial head coaches and Graham Ford," said Holdsworth.

"Andrew's huge experience in a wide variety of roles and positions as a player, captain, coach and national selector, give him a great deal of knowledge and understanding about current professional and international cricket, as well as the current and potential players of the future."