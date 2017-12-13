Bowler Steven Finn says England have "a good chance" of turning the Ashes series around despite trailing 2-0 heading into the third Test in Perth.

Finn missed the Ashes tour with a knee injury and has returned to his old junior school with the Chance to Shine charity to help teach maths to current pupils.

