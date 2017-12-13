BBC Sport - Steven Finn: England have 'good chance' of turning Ashes around
England have 'good chance' of turning Ashes around - Finn
- From the section Cricket
Bowler Steven Finn says England have "a good chance" of turning the Ashes series around despite trailing 2-0 heading into the third Test in Perth.
Finn missed the Ashes tour with a knee injury and has returned to his old junior school with the Chance to Shine charity to help teach maths to current pupils.
READ MORE: 'England two bad sessions from losing'
WATCH MORE: England behave like students - Vaughan
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired