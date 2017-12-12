BBC Sport - Alastair Cook: The world has changed for England after Stokes incident

The world has changed for England after Stokes incident - Cook

  • From the section Cricket

Alastair Cook says England need to "smarten up" but believes it is "unfair" to say the team has a drinking culture.

READ MORE: Duckett suspended after bar incident

READ MORE: I haven't made decision on future - Cook

Top videos

Video

The world has changed for England after Stokes incident - Cook

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Advent calendar: England beat Spain to win U17 World Cup

Video

Two spectacular plays lead Dolphins to stun Patriots

Video

Footballer headbutts door after red card

Video

'They're a great inspiration and motivation'

Video

Watch: Ed Leigh's daring off-piste adventure

Video

Match of the Day 2

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

'A fantastic prize for a pretty good player' - Klopp teases AFOTY winner Salah

Audio

Saints, snow and the TMO

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Bizarre scenes as Bills beat Colts in blizzard

Video

Advent calendar: LeBron James' 'jaw-dropping' three-pointer

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytot running with the ball.

Rugbytots SE Cheshire and Staffordshire Moorlands
Steel City Striders Running Club

Steel City Striders Running Club

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired