Ashes: Jonny Bairstow says England players must rebuild trust

Media playback is not supported on this device A lot of hype about England's discipline - Jonny Bairstow

Australia v England, third Ashes Test Date: 14-18 Dec Time: 02:30 GMT Venue: The Waca, Perth Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, Radio 4 LW and the BBC Sport website. Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app. Full coverage

England must rebuild trust following off-field incidents in Australia, says wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow.

Bairstow "headbutted" Australia's Cameron Bancroft in a bar in October, while Lions batsman Ben Duckett was suspended for pouring a drink over bowler James Anderson last week.

Australia lead 2-0 in the Ashes, with the third Test starting on Thursday.

"You want to go 'hang on a minute, this is actually what we're about'," Bairstow, 28, told BBC Sport.

"There's an opportunity to do it on Thursday at the Waca."

England will relinquish the Ashes if they lose in Perth.

Bairstow said he is aware that off-field incidents have damaged the image of the team.

"The relationships we've got with people are very good and we're very fortunate for that," he said.

"It's taken a bit of a hit but it's our jobs and our duties to rebuild those trusts and faith within the England cricket team."

Any negative PR and you're off home - Vaughan

England all-rounder Ben Stokes is unavailable for selection after being arrested over an incident outside a Bristol nightclub in September.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has said Stokes will not play for England until the Crown Prosecution Service decides whether to charge him.

The incident involving Duckett and Anderson took place on Thursday in the same bar in Perth where Bairstow "headbutted" Bancroft.

Ben Duckett has played four Tests and three one-day internationals for England

England coach Trevor Bayliss described the latest incident as "trivial", but Duckett, 23, was fined and issued with a final written warning over his conduct as an England player.

"It's the mentality around the whole culture of the team that needs to change," former England captain Michael Vaughan told BBC Sport.

"The perception of the team and whether the team agree with it or not, it's irrelevant.

"The public feel they're loose, they're unprofessional and they drink too much. I know from watching them and seeing them, they're actually not."

The England players were put under a curfew after news of Bairstow's "headbutt" emerged during the first Test in Brisbane in November.

However, it was not in place when the senior England team and Lions players were in a bar in Perth on Thursday.

"I don't ever like curfews," said Vaughan. "I believe you should treat people as humans and give them the responsibility to look after themselves.

"I'd release the curfew and I'd say to the team, 'You can do whatever you want. It's up to you if you feel going out until 3am is the right mentality to prepare for that cricket match, but if you bring any negative PR on to this cricket team you're off home.'"