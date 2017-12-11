Nasir Jamshed: Former Pakistan opener banned after spot-fixing investigation

Nasir Jamshed made 68 appearances for Pakistan across all formats of the game

Former Pakistan opener Nasir Jamshed has been banned for a year for not co-operating with a Pakistan Cricket Board investigation into spot-fixing.

Jamshed, 28, is the fifth player to be dealt with in relation to spot-fixing in the Pakistan Super League.

Former Pakistan batsmen Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif had already been banned for their roles in the case.

Bowler Mohammad Irfan has been banned for a year and all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz given a two-month suspension.

The PCB said in a statement posted on Twitter that it had "imposed a one-year ban on Nasir Jamshed for non-co-operation with PCB" and "more charges will be brought in near future".

Jamshed was arrested and released on bail by British police in February and provisionally suspended from all forms of the game.

The ban prevents Jamshed from playing all forms of cricket until February 2018, a year on from the initial suspension.