Ashes: Australia will remind England about Ben Duckett controversy

Ben Duckett will remain with the England Lions in Australia

Wicketkeeper Tim Paine says Australia will be reminding England of the Ben Duckett controversy during this week's third Ashes Test in Perth.

Duckett, 23, was suspended from playing on the England Lions tour and given a fine and a final warning after pouring a drink over James Anderson in a bar.

"I'm sure someone will bring it up at some stage," said Paine.

"But what's happening in their camp off the field has no effect on the way we're going to go about our cricket."

At 2-0 up in the series, Australia will regain the Ashes if they win at the Waca, a ground where England have not tasted victory since 1978. The Test begins at 02:30 GMT on Thursday.

Batsman Duckett, a member of the Lions squad, was due to play against a Cricket Australia XI over the weekend as 10 of the senior team were rested.

However, he was left out after the incident involving Anderson on Thursday, the first night that England's curfew had been lifted.

There was no suggestion that Anderson, England's all-time leading Test wicket-taker, did anything wrong.

Duckett, who has played four Tests, has been suspended from the Lions' three remaining tour matches, fined around £1,500 and given a final warning in respect to his conduct as an England player.

England were placed under a curfew after Jonny Bairstow was accused of 'headbutting' Australia's Cameron Bancroft in a Perth bar at the beginning of the tour.

Though both men said the altercation was without "malice", the tourists were still required to return to their hotel by midnight.

That incident came to light after on-field comments towards Bairstow from the Australia team were heard on the stump microphone.

In his newspaper column for the Daily Mail, Bairstow said he felt "stitched up" over the incident.

He also added: "Some other things, apart from the 'headbutt' business, were said by Australia in the middle but what they were is staying there.

Media playback is not supported on this device Duckett actions trivial but unacceptable - Bayliss

"We move on. Hopefully it's gone now. I'm not making an issue of it. Only if they are said again would the matter go further."

Paine said he was surprised by Bairstow's view.

"I certainly haven't heard anything that crossed the line," added the 33-year-old.

"There's been nothing that I've heard that's been too untoward or nasty, it's just been tough Test cricket."

And Paine, who made a half-century in Australia's second-Test victory in Adelaide, believes the series has been played in a "good spirit".

"I don't think it has been as bad as it has been made out to be," he said.

"Despite what it may look like, the two teams have a huge amount of respect for each other."