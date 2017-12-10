Ireland beat Afghanistan in final ODI to win series 2-1

Paul Stirling plays a shot on his way to a superb 101 against Afghanistan in the final ODI on Sunday

Second One-Day International, Sharjah Afghanistan 177 (48.2 ov): Zurmatai 44, Khan 44; Dockrell 4-28, McCarthy 3-32 Ireland 180-5 (45.2 ov): Stirling 101, Balbirnie 35; Khan 2-17, Nabi 2-28 Ireland won by five wickets Scorecard

Paul Stirling's century steered Ireland to a five-wicket win and 2-1 series victory over Afghanistan in the final ODI in Sharjah on Sunday.

George Dockrell (4-28) and Barry McCarthy (3-32) helped the Irish dismiss Aghanistan for just 177.

Ireland cruised to the win in 38 overs with opener Stirling hitting 101 from 97 balls while Andrew Balbirnie added a valuable 35.

Afghanistan won the opener before Ireland levelled the series.

Javed Ahmadi and Noor Ali Zadran put on an opening partnership of 34 before the wickets began to tumble in the decider.

Spinner Dockrell and McCarthy, who took his first five-wicket haul in Thursday's win, did most of the damage as Afghanistan failed to set a competitive target.

Irish captain William Porterfield fell for just nine before a 62-run partnership between Stirling and Balbirnie laid the foundations for victory.

Stirling followed up a fine 82 on Thursday with another impressive knock before he was dismissed by Rashid Khan.

Gary Wilson (11) and Kevin O'Brien (10 not out) ensured they would be no collapse as Ireland eased to their target of 178.