BBC Sport - Ashes: Ben Duckett pouring drink over James Anderson 'trivial but unacceptable'

England coach Trevor Bayliss admits things need to change after Ben Duckett was suspended from the Lions tour after pouring a drink over a senior player, later confirmed to be James Anderson.

READ MORE: England's Ben Duckett poured drink over James Anderson in Perth bar

