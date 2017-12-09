Ashes: Ben Duckett dropped from England tour game after Perth bar incident

Batsman Ben Duckett was dropped from England's Ashes tour game on Saturday following an incident in a Perth bar.

The 23-year-old, part of the England Lions squad, was due to feature against a Cricket Australia XI as a number of the senior party were rested.

On Thursday, he was socialising with the Lions and members of the senior squad, whose curfew imposed earlier in the tour had been lifted that day.

Duckett has been suspended pending a disciplinary investigation.

The Northants left-hander averages 15.71 in four Tests for England, the last of which was against India in November 2016.

He has been replaced in the England team for the game at Richardson Park by Joe Clarke.

England are 2-0 down in the Ashes series and will relinquish the urn if they are beaten in the third Test in Perth, which begins on Thursday.

The Ashes squad had been placed under a curfew after Jonny Bairstow was accused of 'head-butting' Australia batsman Cameron Bancroft in a Perth bar at the beginning of the tour.

The players were required to return to their hotel by midnight, a rule that had only been lifted on the night of the Duckett incident.

It is understood that no members of the public were involved and England team security were present.

In September, all-rounder Ben Stokes was arrested on suspicion of actual bodily harm after an altercation outside a Bristol nightclub.

He was made unavailable for selection by the England and Wales Cricket Board as he awaits the results of a police investigation, though is currently playing domestic cricket in New Zealand.

In the aftermath of the Bairstow controversy, director of cricket Andrew Strauss denied that there was a drinking culture in the England team, but said they must be "smarter" with the situations they place themselves in.

"We need to sharpen up our act," said Strauss in November.

"The players are adults - intelligent adults - and sometimes they are not using that intelligence in the right way.

"The last thing any of us want is to be in the news for the wrong reasons and I will be reminding the players of their obligations."