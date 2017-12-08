Hampshire: Calvin Dickinson and Chris Sole sign new contracts

Calvin Dickinson featured in five T20 Blast and one County Championship match during the 2017 season

Hampshire wicketkeeper-batsman Calvin Dickinson has signed a new contract with the county.

The 21-year-old broke into the first team in the 2017 season after an injury to Lewis McManus, featuring in the T20 Blast semi-final loss to Notts Outlaws.

Pace bowler Chris Sole, 23, has also been handed a deal until the end of next season.

Scotland international Sole is yet to make a first-team appearance following a hand injury last season.