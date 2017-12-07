Ravi Bopara: Essex all-rounder agrees new deal at Chelmsford

Ravi Bopara averages 40.40 with the bat in first-class cricket

All-rounder Ravi Bopara has renewed his contract until the end of next season at county champions Essex.

The 32-year-old, who has played 13 Tests, 120 One Day and 38 Twenty20 games for England, has spent his entire career at Chelmsford.

"I have been with the club since I was 11-years-old and have loved every minute of it," Bopara said.

"The 2017 season was incredibly special and I believe we are in a good place to build on our Division One title."

Bopara, who last played for England in 2015, added: "Hopefully we can continue to win trophies in the coming years and I believe personally I can continue to play a big part in that."

Essex head coach Anthony McGrath added: "Ravi is still an integral part of what we are trying to achieve as a club moving forward.

"He is an Essex man and is an excellent person to have around the dressing room with his years of cricketing experience around the world.

"He also made contributions across all formats last year with both bat and ball, and we hope he can continue to do that moving forward into 2018."