Kane Williamson: Yorkshire re-sign batsman as quintet agree new deals

Kane Williamson
Kane Williamson has scored 9,600 first-class runs and made 17 Test centuries

Yorkshire have re-signed New Zealand batsman Kane Williamson for a fourth spell with the county.

Williamson, 27, will join up with the Headingley side in July and will be available for four County Championship matches and 11 T20 Blast games.

Meanwhile, Harry Brook, Ben Coad, Matthew Fisher, Jack Leaning and Matthew Waite have signed new deals.

Pace bowler Coad, 23, took 50 wickets in Division One last season and has signed on until the end of 2020.

Batsman Brook, 18, who made his debut against Middlesex last season, has also penned a deal until December 2020.

All-rounder Waite, 19, and batsman Leaning, 24, have both extended their contracts until the end of 2019.

Seamer Fisher, 20, became Yorkshire's youngest-ever first-class player when he made his debut aged 15 and 212 days, and has signed until the end of the 2021 season.

