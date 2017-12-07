Ashes: Mark Wood named in England XI for Cricket Australia XI warm-up

Wood has played 10 Tests, taking 26 wickets with a best of 3-39

Mark Wood has a chance to claim an England place for the third Ashes Test in a two-day warm-up against a Cricket Australia XI in Perth on Saturday.

The 27-year-old Durham paceman missed much of last season with a heel injury but is based in Perth with the Lions.

Moeen Ali will captain the side, the only man from the team beaten by 120 runs in the second Ashes Test in Adelaide to feature in the warm-up.

England trail 2-0 in the Ashes and the third Test starts on 14 December.

Wood has been plagued by injuries since making his Test debut in 2015 and has had three operations on his ankle.

He played in two Tests against South Africa last summer but took only one wicket and has since had his full England central contract changed to one only for white‑ball cricket.

Wood claimed 1-64 from 14 overs for the Lions against a Queensland XI last month and the selectors may gamble on his extra pace on the quicker surface at the Waca for the must-win Perth Test next week.

England squad for warm-up with Cricket Australia on 9-10 December:

Moeen Ali (capt) (Worcestershire), Jake Ball (Nottinghamshire), Gary Ballance (Yorkshire), Mason Crane (Hampshire), Tom Curran (Surrey), Ben Duckett (Northamptonshire), Ben Foakes (wkt) (Surrey), Keaton Jennings (Lancashire), Dan Lawrence (Essex), Jack Leach (Somerset), Liam Livingstone (Lancashire), Mark Wood (Durham)

How is the Ashes affecting your life?

How have you been following the Ashes from afar, and how has it affected your normal sleeping patterns?

Have you been able to stay up all night and follow the action? Or have you been listening to TMS under the duvet? Perhaps you have been waking more than usual to check updates on the BBC Sport app?

Do you go into work bleary-eyed each morning? How do you juggle day-to-day life with the desire to follow cricket in a distant land?

We're keen to hear about your tales of cricket-induced sleep deprivation/batting collapse nightmares. Contact us via this form, and leave your details if you are happy for a journalist from BBC Sport to phone or email you.