BBC Sport - England have 'no chance' of winning the Ashes, says Geoffrey Boycott

Test Match Special's Geoffrey Boycott says England have "no chance" of winning the Ashes against Australia following their second Test defeat.

The tourists lost by 120 runs in Adelaide and now trail the series 2-0.

