Alex Hughes: Derbyshire all-rounder signs new three-year contract

Alex Hughes plays in all three formats for Derbyshire

All-rounder Alex Hughes has signed a new three-year deal with Derbyshire.

The 26-year-old appeared in every domestic game for Derbyshire last season, scoring 800 first-class runs and was named player of the year.

"I'm delighted to sign a new contract. I want to continue to contribute in whatever way I can," Hughes said.

We're always working hard to improve and get our performances right. Hopefully more wins and chances for silverware will come with that."