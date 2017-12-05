India and Sri Lanka players sick in smog-hit Test match in Delhi

Sri Lanka players wore masks while fielding in Delhi against India
Sri Lanka players have taken to wearing masks while fielding in Delhi against India
Third Test, Delhi (day four)
India: 536-7 dec & 246-5 dec
Sri Lanka: 373 & 31-3
Scorecard

India's Mohammad Shami and Sri Lanka's Suranga Lakmal vomited on the field in Delhi during a third Test that has been plagued by smog pollution.

The Indian capital has suffered from the problem for several weeks and Sri Lanka players have taken to wearing masks when fielding.

On day four, Shami and Lakmal were both sick before walking off the field.

Sri Lanka coach Nic Pothas sais his players were in "discomfort" and that Lakmal "didn't feel very well".

Play was halted on three occasions on day two because of the conditions and the issue has continued to affect the match.

"We're professionals, we stopped talking about it, it is not going to make any difference talking about it," said Pothas.

India's cricket board says it will take smog into consideration when scheduling matches at the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium in future.

The hosts ended day four in a commanding position, with Sri Lanka 31-3 in their second innings but still trailing by 378 runs.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Early morning Yoga at Siobhan Davies Studios

Early Morning Yoga
Rugbytot running with the ball.

Rugbytots SE Cheshire and Staffordshire Moorlands

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired