India and Sri Lanka players sick in smog-hit Test match in Delhi

Sri Lanka players have taken to wearing masks while fielding in Delhi against India

Third Test, Delhi (day four) India: 536-7 dec & 246-5 dec Sri Lanka: 373 & 31-3 Scorecard

India's Mohammad Shami and Sri Lanka's Suranga Lakmal vomited on the field in Delhi during a third Test that has been plagued by smog pollution.

The Indian capital has suffered from the problem for several weeks and Sri Lanka players have taken to wearing masks when fielding.

On day four, Shami and Lakmal were both sick before walking off the field.

Sri Lanka coach Nic Pothas sais his players were in "discomfort" and that Lakmal "didn't feel very well".

Play was halted on three occasions on day two because of the conditions and the issue has continued to affect the match.

"We're professionals, we stopped talking about it, it is not going to make any difference talking about it," said Pothas.

India's cricket board says it will take smog into consideration when scheduling matches at the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium in future.

The hosts ended day four in a commanding position, with Sri Lanka 31-3 in their second innings but still trailing by 378 runs.