Ashes: This is why nothing got done this morning in England. At all.

As most of a nation slept, Jimmy Anderson's five-for gave England a sliver of hope as they bowled Australia out for 138 to leave a target of 354 to win the second Test.

Tuesday morning broke and so did England's economy as the drama in Adelaide gave rise to cancelled meetings, coasting teachers, sicknotes, skipped lectures and out of control tractors.

Here's how an exhilarating fourth day's play unfolded through the eyes of a work-shy nation.

06:00 GMT- England chase 354 to win

Only 10 teams have chased over 350 in Test match cricket and England's chance of winning looked slim as they started their run chase

But then suddenly Alastair Cook and Mark Stoneman begin racking up the runs.

Emil Mathias‏: Now we have something of a game on, exactly how poor form is it to be checking #BBCCricket for the Ashes during a child's school concert?

Jack Shakespeare: Trains busier than usual into London this morning - at least three people just muttered 'batting Cooky' under their breath - Got to love TMS. Are we up for this?

07:00 England bring up the 50 partnership.

Pol Devid‏: Watching from my classroom in St Petersburg, Russia. My students have an impromptu end-of-term test so that I can cast regular glances at the laptop...

But then as people start getting out of bed and putting the kettle on...

07:15 - Wicket - Cook - 53-1

Andy Hellier: It's all bound to go to pieces now that we all get ourselves out of bed.

Paul Shaddock‏: Sorry ladies and gents. Cook's wicket was entirely my fault. Got back from walking the dog and stuck the radio on and the first ball I heard was Cook's wicket. Switched the radio off again now.

07:30 - Wicket - Stoneman - 54-2

Out came captain Joe Root. The night session began at 08:30 GMT and got off to a bad start as James Vince played at a loose Mitchell Starc delivery to leave England on 91-3.

The tension increased as Root was given out lbw on 32, but successfully overturned the decision on review.

Andy, Manchester: Sat in my University library listening to TMS whilst 'doing work'. A lad near me threw his pad on the floor after that Vince dismissal. He's now pacing round the room and gave a whispered cry of "get in" after that ball went over the top on Root's review.

09:25-09:29 - Australia lose both reviews in three balls and five minutes

Australia got their reviews very wrong

Chris White: This is excruciating listening. Nearly crashed my tractor off the back of all these reviews.

Tom McQuillin: Trying to hide my celebrations at work while listening to that Joe Root review.

Jerd: Getting funny looks at work after every decision making a grumble or a quiet cheer.

Ian Mitchell: How am I supposed to teach in these circumstances?!

Adrian Waddelove: Most exciting 9am lecture of the term...

Radio 1 DJ Greg James was enjoying what he was seeing

Root brings up his 50.

Ruth Brooksbank: Is it acceptable to cry on the train to work if Joe Root gets out? Asking for a friend.

Amit: Client: 'Can we have a conference call at 10.15?' Me: 'I'm sorry, I have a diary clash.'

Ex-England spinner on BBC Test Match Special Phil Tufnell: This is every ball, every run, every breath.

Jonny Pitchfork: How am I supposed to be able to concentrate at work with this drama going on? Suddenly my 'to do list' has one thing on it.

Mickey Wallis: Working in Australia is great - I can sit watching with my evening beers. How anyone at home is actually working, I have no idea...

Adam C: Got the live feed open in the corner of my desktop whilst pretending to answer emails. We need more pink ball cricket in the Ashes.

Padders‏: I am absolutely not sat in a meeting watching the cricket on my phone.

At the Adelaide Oval, the Barmy Army let Australian captain Steve Smith know he was out of reviews, mercifully taunting him with the review sign...

Then more late drama.

10:46 - David Malan is bowled by Pat Cummins for 29

Tim, Supply Teacher, Kent: Covering a Year 11 lesson at present; luckily it's IT so I have a computer in front of me... keep up the good work everyone!

Seb Egan: My boss just asked me if I planned on doing any work this morning...

Rob, Essex: I am so scared right now. I don't know whether to laugh, cry or just give up watching cricket. I will offer Root my wife's hand in marriage if he bats us to victory... Damn it, he can have my hand as well if he wants. And my motorbike.

11:00 GMT Stumps

WE'VE WON THE ASHES! Actually, at 176-4, we still need 178 more runs to win...so we're not even half way there.

Anonymous, London: I feel sick after that last hour. I think I'll be phoning in to work as such after my 3am start tomorrow.

From Beccy in Wiltshire: Could the stat-man please calculate to what extent all this lack of work is damaging the British economy?!

Colin Lawton: Might have to phone in work sick to watch this tomorrow

Do England really have a chance to win the match? Can we do this all over again tomorrow?

Or will this happen:

Nick Goff: "Tomorrow's Ashes timeline: 5.00am: Root completes century and England go favourites. 6.00am: I wake up and put cricket on. 7.00am: Australia win."

Someone tell me what to do with my alarm! Well at least one other person won't be sleeping too well either tonight.