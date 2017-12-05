BBC Sport - Pint-sized Ashes: Best TMS moments as Root gives England hope

Pint-sized Ashes: Best TMS moments as Root gives England hope

England bowl Australia out for 138 and captain Joe Root made an unbeaten 67 to keep England in with a slim chance of a remarkable win in the second Ashes Test against Australia in Adelaide.

MATCH REPORT: Root gives England hope of record chase

