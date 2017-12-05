BBC Sport - Listen: Anderson claims first five-wicket haul in Australia

Listen: Anderson claims first five-wicket haul in Australia

England's James Anderson takes the wicket of Mitchell Starc as the fast bowler picks up his first ever five-wicket haul in Australia on day four of the second Ashes Test in Adelaide.

