Ashes: Joe Root gives England hope of winning second Test

England captain was given out leg before wicket on 32 but had the decision overturned after a review

Second Ashes Test, Adelaide Oval (day four of five) Australia 442-8d & 138: Anderson 5-43, Woakes 4-36 England 227 & 176-4: Root 67* England need 178 more runs to win Scorecard

England's fightback in the second Test suffered a huge blow at the end of a compelling fourth day in Adelaide.

Dawid Malan was bowled for 29 by Pat Cummins to leave the visitors 176-4 in their chase of 354.

That they are even that close is thanks in part to some fine lower-order batting in their first innings and an outstanding bowling display in Australia's second innings that continued in Tuesday's first session.

Australia, reduced to 53-4 overnight, were bowled out for 138, with James Anderson claiming his first five-wicket haul in this country.

He was backed up by Chris Woakes' 4-36 and some excellent catching as no home batsman managed to pass 20.

The tourists' momentum continued to build as an opening stand of 53 between Mark Stoneman and Alastair Cook brought Australian frustration and English optimism.

But both men fell tamely and James Vince played an awful stroke, leaving Joe Root and Malan to battle through an incredibly dramatic period under the lights.

Root successfully overturned being given out lbw to Nathan Lyon and was dropped by Cameron Bancroft, while both men survived Australia reviews in the space of three deliveries.

Though Malan fell 10 minutes before the close, captain Root remains on a hard-fought 67 and his continued presence gives England a small chance of pulling off something remarkable.

Still, it is more likely that Australia will complete victory on the fifth day, go 2-0 up and move to Perth knowing that the Ashes can be regained at the Waca.

More soon.

Media playback is not supported on this device Listen: Anderson claims first five-wicket haul in Australia