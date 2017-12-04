Tom Westley: England and Essex batsman out for 12 weeks after finger surgery

Tom Westley had surgery on the middle finger on his left hand in Leeds

Essex batsman Tom Westley will be out for around three months after having surgery on a finger injury.

The 28-year-old returned home after picking up the injury while fielding on England Lions' tour of Australia.

It means Westley, who was left out of England's squad for this winter's Ashes, is not available for the Lions' tour of the West Indies in February.

He signed a new two-year Essex deal in October after helping them to a first County Championship title in 25 years.

Westley, who played five Tests in the summer, should be fit in time for Essex's opening match of the 2018 campaign when they travel to Yorkshire on 13 April.