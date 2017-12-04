BBC Sport - Listen: Nathan Lyon takes incredible caught and bowled to dismiss Moeen Ali

Listen: Lyon's 'cult status' caught & bowled

Australia's Nathan Lyon takes an incredible caught and bowled to dismiss Moeen Ali for 25 runs on day three of the second Ashes Test in Adelaide.

MATCH REPORT: Late wickets give England hope

