Alex Hales: England batsman not charged by police and available for selection

England batsman Alex Hales will not face criminal charges over an incident outside a nightclub in Bristol in September and is available for selection, the England and Wales Cricket Board says.

He had been with all-rounder Ben Stokes, who was arrested on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm.

Hales, 28, was not arrested but was interviewed under caution by police and was not considered for selection.

He could still be punished by the ECB.

