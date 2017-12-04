Ashes: England take late wickets for faint hope against Australia in Adelaide

Nathan Lyon took a wonderful return catch to dismiss Moeen Ali

Second Ashes Test, Adelaide Oval (day three of five) Australia 442-8 dec: Marsh 126* & 53-4 (Woakes 2-13) England 227 (76.1 overs): Overton 41*, Lyon 4-60 Australia lead by 268 runs Scorecard

England tore into the Australia top order late on the third day of the second Ashes Test to give themselves faint hope of a remarkable escape in Adelaide.

James Anderson and Chris Woakes took two wickets each to reduce the home side to 53-4.

That, though, is still a lead of 268 after the tourists were bowled out for 227.

Through a combination of poor strokes, excellent Australian bowling and some even better catching, England slumped from their overnight 29-1 to 142-7.

Respectability was earned by a stand of 66 between Chris Woakes (36) and debutant Craig Overton, who added 41 not out to the three wickets he took in Australia's first innings.

The England batting effort was made all the more lamentable by the way their bowlers performed after the hosts opted not to enforce the follow-on.

England will have to cause more dramatic damage on the fourth day so they are not left with a notional run chase or a rearguard attempt to bat for a draw.

Either will be severely hampered by the likelihood of Australia having two opportunities to bowl in evening sessions under floodlights.

If England are beaten, they will travel to the Waca in Perth, a ground where they have not won since 1978, knowing that defeat would hand the Ashes to Australia.

More to follow.