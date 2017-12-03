BBC Sport - Listen: Shaun Marsh punishes England with unbeaten 126
Listen: 'Magnificent' Marsh punishes England
- From the section Cricket
Australian batsman Shaun Marsh punishes England with a "magnificent" unbeaten 126 on day two of the second Ashes Test in Adelaide.
