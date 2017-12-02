Ashes: England's Craig Overton says Steve Smith sledged his bowling

Media playback is not supported on this device Debutant Overton takes key Smith wicket

Second Ashes Test, Adelaide Oval (day one of five) Australia 209-4 (81 overs): Khawaja 53, Warner 47 England: Yet to bat Scorecard

England debutant Craig Overton said Australia captain Steve Smith described his bowling as "slow" before falling victim to it on day one of the second Ashes Test in Adelaide.

Pace bowler Overton, who replaced Jake Ball in the England side, bowled Smith for 40 as Australia reached 209-4.

"It was nice that I beat him for pace," said the 23-year-old Somerset player.

"It's a pretty nice one for a first wicket. He's one of the best players in the world."

Craig Overton celebrates his first Test wicket

England were frustrated for much of the day after captain Joe Root asked Australia to bat in the day-night Test.

Peter Handscomb and Shaun Marsh shared an unbroken stand of 48 after Smith gave Overton his first Test wicket.

The Australia captain made 141 not out as his side won the first Test in Brisbane.

Then, in his post-match news conference, he laughed along at Cameron Bancroft's description of a 'headbutt' from England's Jonny Bairstow in a Perth bar.

Root said England would use that as motivation, while Smith responded to comments in James Anderson's newspaper column by calling Anderson one of the biggest sledgers in the world.

When he was batting on Saturday, Smith was engaged in conversation by both Anderson and Stuart Broad, with umpire Aleem Dar stepping in on more than one occasion.

"I'm not sure if it was a plan," said Overton. "I was fielding on the boundary so didn't know too much.

"They said a few things, but I don't know what was said. It looked like it got under his skin, but he still got 40."

Australia batsman Usman Khawaja said Smith was "switched on" by England's sledging.

"I didn't know whether to let him go or bring him back in," said Khawaja, who made 53. "He looked like he was enjoying being out there.

"He was switched on, playing really good cricket. There was banter from both sides and it didn't seem to out of the norm.

"The chat I heard wasn't too bad. It was good, old-fashioned Test cricket, entertaining stuff. That's all it was."

