BBC Sport - Ashes: Debutant Craig Overton takes the wicket of Australian captain Steve Smith

Listen: Steve Smith dismissed by debutant Overton

England debutant Craig Overton dismisses Australian captain Steve Smith for 40 runs on day one of the second Ashes Test in Adelaide.

Download the latest TMS podcast here

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Listen: Steve Smith dismissed by debutant Overton

Video

Cordner try wins World Cup for Australia

Video

I was quite a fan of Arsenal as a boy - Pogba

Video

Vertonghen & Dier watch World Cup draw

Video

Highlights: AFC Fylde 1-1 Wigan Athletic

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Advent calendar: Ball in the face

  • From the section Tennis
Video

'When West Brom get to 40 points I'll have a wine!'

Video

England looking forward to getting on with it - Southgate

Video

Pro14: Glasgow 40-16 Cardiff Blues

Video

Meet Nathan Pond - Fleetwood Town's world record holder

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

'He's helped me a lot'

Video

Drawing England is very special - Martinez

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Winter Ski Training
Racing to score a try!

Rugbytots East Dorset

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired