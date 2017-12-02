BBC Sport - Ashes: Debutant Craig Overton takes the wicket of Australian captain Steve Smith
Listen: Steve Smith dismissed by debutant Overton
- From the section Cricket
England debutant Craig Overton dismisses Australian captain Steve Smith for 40 runs on day one of the second Ashes Test in Adelaide.
