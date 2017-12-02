Ben Stokes: England all-rounder trains with new side Canterbury Kings

Ben Stokes was born in New Zealand

England player Ben Stokes has taken part in his first training session with Canterbury Kings in New Zealand.

The England and Wales Cricket Board says the all-rounder cannot play for England as he waits to hear if he will be charged after an incident outside a Bristol nightclub in September.

He could play for Canterbury against Otago in a 50-over match on Sunday.

"I hope I can get out there, do well, and contribute to Canterbury winning," said the 26-year-old.

"It was nice to know a few faces - a few of the young guys came over to Durham as part of an exchange programme.

"It was nice, because it can be hard coming to a new team."

Stokes was arrested on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm after an incident on 25 September in which a man suffered a fractured eye socket.

He was released under investigation before Avon and Somerset Police announced on 29 November that it had completed its investigation and sent the findings to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) to decide if Stokes would be charged.

That will not be taken for several weeks, so he seems unlikely to play in the ongoing Ashes series against Australia.

However, he is not barred from playing domestic cricket in any country.