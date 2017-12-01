Intercontinental Cup: Ireland beat Scotland by 203 runs in Dubai

Ireland bowler Peter Chase took 4-52 in Ireland's second innings

Intercontinental Cup, Dubai (day three of four) Ireland 251 & 271: (1st innings) K O'Brien 78, Whittingham 3-23; (2nd innings) Singh 59; Whittingham 5-70 Scotland 141 & 178: Munsey 38; (1st innings) Rankin 4-45, O'Brien 3-14, Murtagh 2-24; (2nd innings) Leask 33, Chase 4-52 Ireland won by 203 runs; Ireland 20 pts, Afghanistan 0 pts Scorecard (external site)

Ireland beat Scotland by 203 runs with a day to spare in the Intercontinental Cup match between the sides in Dubai.

Ireland began the third day 296 runs ahead on 186-5 but were bowled out for 271, Sami Singh top-scoring with 59.

Peter Chase spearheaded an impressive Irish attack with 4-52, his best figures for Ireland, as Scotland were all out for 178 chasing 382 to win.

Ireland look set to finish second in the table with Afghanistan in control of their final match against the UAE.

The match was Ireland's last in the Intercontinental Cup as they continue their build-up to their first Test match against Pakistan next May.

Already firmly in control after day two, George Dockrell played a major part in putting them further ahead by hitting five boundaries from 46 balls to finish on 40.

Singh struck his first half-century for Ireland before being caught out off the bowling of Stuart Whittingham, who claimed four wickets on the day as well as catching Dockrell.

That set Scotland an unlikely target of 382 runs for victory and that eventuality slipped further out of their grasp early in their second innings with openers Kyle Coetzer and George Munsey both being caught for six runs apiece.

Mark Watt top-scored with 43 for the Scots but he could not take the game into a fourth day as Chase's delivery saw him caught at second slip by Andrew Balbirnie in the final half hour of action as Scotland's innings ended on 178 all out.

Calum MacLeod and Michael Leask hit 33 apiece, while for Ireland Chase was well supported by the new ball-pair of Tim Murtagh (3-35) and Boyd Rankin (2-29).

Scotland will finish sixth in the eight-team table.

The maximum-points win takes Ireland to the top of the table, but Afghanistan will claim the crown for the second time if they avoid defeat against UAE on the final day.

That outcome appears a certainty as the hosts are 112 runs behind Afghanistan with seven wickets left, having been forced to follow-on.

Ireland are back in action next week as they take on Afghanistan in a three-match ODI series in Sharjah.