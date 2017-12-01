Under-19s World Cup: Jonathan Trott & Jon Lewis to join England coaching staff

Jon Lewis (right) played his one Test for England in 2006, three years before Jonathan Trott's debut

Ex-Test players Jonathan Trott and Jon Lewis will join England's coaching staff at the Under-19 Cricket World Cup after the removal of Worcestershire director of cricket Steve Rhodes.

Rhodes stood down from the party for next month's tournament in New Zealand after his county confirmed he is under investigation on a disciplinary matter.

Once-capped former England paceman Lewis, 42, takes over as head coach.

Warwickshire batsman Trott, 36, has been appointed the U19s' batting coach.

Former Gloucestershire, Surrey and Sussex seamer Lewis, who is currently in Australia with the England Lions, is Sussex's assistant coach.

Trott, the 52-times capped South Africa-born England batsman who ended last season as captain of Warwickshire, worked with the Lions at their training camp in Loughborough in November before their departure to Australia.

England Under-19s are currently in South Africa playing in a Tri-Series, where Gloucestershire's Richard Dawson has taken over from Rhodes as temporary head coach, assisted by former England batsman James Taylor.

Durham's Neil Killeen, who is fast bowling coach, and the ECB's lead fielding coach Chris Taylor will remain part of the backroom team through to the World Cup which starts on 13 January.

"We are delighted that Jon Lewis and Jonathan Trott have accepted our invitations to join England Under-19s at the World Cup," said England and Wales Cricket Board performance director, David Parsons.

"Jon has experience of the International Pathway having worked with the under-19s on their tour of India last winter, and is currently with the Lions in Australia.

"Trotty was invited to help the Lions in their preparations for Australia by Andy Flower, and made a really positive impression on all the players and coaches.

"It's good to be able to offer him the opportunity to gain further coaching experience at a World Cup - and to share his considerable international experience with our next generation of batsmen."

Rhodes, 53, is "under investigation but not suspended" by Worcestershire, who are yet to comment on a story that Rhodes delayed telling the county's board about the arrest of one of his young players, all-rounder Alex Hepburn, who has now been charged with two counts of rape.