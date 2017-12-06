BBC Sport - Joe Root says the spirit the team showed in Adelaide gives them confidence
Test fightback gives England confidence - Root
- From the section Cricket
Despite losing their final six wickets on the fifth day of the second Test in Adelaide to go 2-0 behind in the Ashes, England captain Joe Root says the spirit the team showed in fighting back in the second innings gives them confidence they can compete with Australia for the remainder of the series.
MATCH REPORT: England slump to defeat in second Test
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired