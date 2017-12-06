BBC Sport - Joe Root says the spirit the team showed in Adelaide gives them confidence

Test fightback gives England confidence - Root

Despite losing their final six wickets on the fifth day of the second Test in Adelaide to go 2-0 behind in the Ashes, England captain Joe Root says the spirit the team showed in fighting back in the second innings gives them confidence they can compete with Australia for the remainder of the series.

MATCH REPORT: England slump to defeat in second Test

