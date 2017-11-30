Jason Gillespie: New Sussex head coach wants side to play aggressive game

Jason Gillespie also coaches Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League, Australia's domestic Twenty20 competition

Newly-appointed Sussex head coach Jason Gillespie hopes to bring a "very positive and aggressive" brand of cricket to the county.

The 42-year-old former Yorkshire coach has agreed a three-year deal at Hove and will take charge in March.

"We have to work out how we are going to go about our style of play," the ex-Australia fast bowler told BBC Sussex.

"We will get together and talk though our objectives and how we want to be seen to be playing our cricket."

Sussex have had successive fourth-placed finishes in the second tier since being relegated from Division One in 2015 and parted company with former head coach Mark Davis last month.

Gillespie hopes to emulate his success at Headingley, where he led Yorkshire to promotion in 2012 and went on to win back-to-back Championship titles.

"No county particularly wants to be in Division Two," Gillespie added.

"Our goal will be to put things in place that give ourselves the best opportunity to compete for a position in which to be promoted."

Gillespie is keen to get the best out of the players he has at his disposal rather than rely on bringing a host of new faces to the south coast.

"I'm not necessarily thinking there needs to be an overhaul or an influx of recruits," he said.

"I'd like to challenge every player to improve 10%, back ourselves and trust our preparations over the winter.

"By and large it is a strong squad but for the last couple of years Sussex have underachieved a little bit."