James Faulkner: Lancashire sign Australian all-rounder

James Faulkner
James Faulkner took two wickets for Lancashire Lightning as they beat Northamptonshire Steelbacks in the 2015 T20 Blast final

Lancashire have signed Australia all-rounder James Faulkner.

The 27-year-old had a spell with the Red Rose in 2015 and helped the team to the 2015 T20 Blast title, taking two wickets in the final.

Northamptonshire Steelbacks batsman Shahid Afridi dislocated Faulkner's finger with a drilled shot back at him in the showpiece at Edgbaston.

Faulkner was due to rejoin the county for 2017, but the move was blocked by Australia because of a knee injury.

