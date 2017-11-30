Liam Livingstone: Lancashire batsman to replace Steven Croft as captain

Liam Livingstone averages 48.75 with the bat in first-class cricket

Lancashire batsman Liam Livingstone will replace Steven Croft as the club's captain for the 2018 season.

Livingstone, 24, made his Red Rose debut in 2015 and played two Twenty20 internationals for England in 2017.

He replaces Croft, 33, who captained Lancashire for two years and led the county to the 2015 T20 Blast title as well as promotion to Division One.

"I feel privileged, humbled, and most of all, hugely excited by this opportunity," Livingstone said.

"I thoroughly enjoyed captaining the side for a short period earlier this year and I can't wait to lead the Red Rose out again. The vision for the club is incredibly exciting and we've got a very talented group of players in the changing room.

"Steven has left the team in a strong position and to follow in the footsteps of some of the great Lancashire captains of the past is a dream come true for me."

During 2017, Livingstone averaged over 50 in first-class cricket for Lancashire and scored 805 runs over the course of the County Championship season, including a double century against Warwickshire.

He went on to make his England debut in a Twenty20 international against South Africa in June and captained Lancashire when Croft was injured early in the 2017 season.

"Being captain of one of the biggest cricket clubs in the world has been amazing. It is something I wanted to continue to do, but I totally respect the decision that has been made by [head coach] Glen Chapple," Croft added.

"Leading the Red Rose out onto the field for over 100 matches is something I have loved doing and will always cherish."