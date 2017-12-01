Ashes: Who did BBC Sport users pick in their England team for second Test?

Craig Overton averages 26.11 with the ball in 62 first-class matches

England should drop Jake Ball and give Craig Overton his Test debut in the second Ashes against Australia, according to BBC Sport users.

Ball returned match figures of 1-115 as Australia won the series opener by 10 wickets in Brisbane.

BBC users instead want fellow seamer Overton, who took eight wickets in England's three warm-up games, to feature in the England XI in Adelaide.

The results also reveal a difference of opinion with the England selectors when it comes to the middle order.

The percentages below reflect the most popular player in that position.

1. Alastair Cook - selected by 88% of users

Despite managing only nine runs in the first Test, England's leading run-scorer of all time is still the main man at the top of the order. He was picked in one of the two opening spots in 95% of teams.

2. Mark Stoneman - 84%

Stoneman's 53 in the first innings and a battling 27 in the face of a pace barrage in the second at the Gabba is more than enough to keep him in the team.

3. James Vince - 71%

Vince's fine 83 in Brisbane has helped cement his place. While only 45% of users backed him at number three before the first Test, 71% now think he is good enough at first drop.

4. Joe Root - 77%

Never in doubt. Some 99% of users want Root in the team, with the majority preferring him to bat at four; 18% favour number three.

5. Dawid Malan - 66%

A fluent first-innings half-century at the Gabba convinced 66% of users to pick him Malan at number five in Adelaide - up from 58% before the first Test.

6. Jonny Bairstow - 54%

Bairstow's actions off the pitch attracted more attention than his performance on it in Brisbane. He batted at seven in the series opener, but more than half of users think he is best suited to number six. In addition, 14% want him at five and 23% at seven.

7. Moeen Ali - 57%

Moeen was arguably England's best batsman across both innings at the Gabba, making 38 and 40. However, BBC Sport users disagree with the selectors and prefer him at number seven rather than six.

8. Chris Woakes - 64%

Largely ineffectual with the ball in the first Test, Woakes is still worth his spot in the team, according to those who voted.

9. Stuart Broad 45%

Bowled admirably in unhelpful conditions in Brisbane to claim 3-49 in the first innings, and 45% of users are happy with him to remain in the number nine berth despite a poor showing with the bat - though he was not alone there.

10. Craig Overton - 17%

BBC Sport users preferred Overton to Jake Ball before the first Test, but it was a close call. There is less doubt for Adelaide, with Overton second to Broad to bat at nine (21%) and 17% of users wanting him at number 10 compared with 11% for Ball. Although Broad got 37% of votes at number 10, he was even more popular at number nine.

11. James Anderson - 73%

A home banker to bring up the tail, England's leading wicket-taker of all time was picked in 99% of teams. The only real debate was whether he could move up the order a place or two.

