England Lions: Worcestershire's Steve Rhodes will not coach U19 side amid 'disciplinary matter'

Worcestershire director of cricket Steve Rhodes will not coach England at the Under-19 World Cup after the county confirmed he is under investigation.

It has been reported Rhodes delayed telling the county about the arrest of all-rounder Alex Hepburn, who has now been charged with two counts of rape.

Worcestershire have not commented on those reports.

However, chairman Steve Taylor confirmed that Rhodes, 53, is "under investigation but not suspended".

The ECB said his duties with the under-19s will now "not be happening".

The Under-19 World Cup takes place in New Zealand in January and February 2018.

Worcestershire said in a statement: "WCCC can confirm they are currently dealing with a disciplinary matter involving Steve Rhodes and relates solely to his role as director of cricket.

"The matter is ongoing so at this time there will be no further comment".

Former wicketkeeper Rhodes been in charge of Worcestershire since 2006 after playing for the county from 1985 to 2004.

He appeared in 11 Tests for England in 1994 and 1995, and played in nine one-day internationals.