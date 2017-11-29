Ben Stokes: England all-rounder arrives in New Zealand to see family

Ben Stokes was greeted by his parents, Deborah and Gerard Stokes, as he arrived from Heathrow on Tuesday

England all-rounder Ben Stokes has arrived in New Zealand but refused to comment on his future, after his arrest by police in September.

The 26-year-old is expected to play for the Canterbury Kings this weekend.

Stokes, who was born in New Zealand, told reporters he was "just looking forward to seeing mum and dad."

The England and Wales Cricket Board said Stokes will not be selected until the police investigation into an alleged assault outside a Bristol nightclub has concluded.

His trip to New Zealand has heightened speculation that he could still make an appearance at the Ashes - where England trail Australia 1-0 after the first Test in Brisbane.

The ECB issued a statement denying Stokes was joining up with the squad and confirmed he was travelling to spend time with his family.

Stokes was arrested on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm and was released without charge, but remains under investigation. There has been no update from Avon and Somerset police since.

He is now tipped to appear in the domestic Ford Trophy 50-over competition on Sunday after landing in Christchurch.

Canterbury coach Gary Stead confirmed discussions had taken place: "We had been in talks with his agent about possibly coming to play here but there's still a bit of water to go under the bridge, I hope we can make it work. The Ashes wasn't discussed."

The club have a board meeting on Wednesday.

The man tasked with filling the hole left by Stokes in the England Ashes side, Chris Woakes, told BBC Sport it would be great to see his team-mate playing again.

"Having had two months away from the game, with a lot that stuff going around it'll be great for him to get outdoors," all-rounder Woakes said.

"I know he's been training indoors as we've all seen, but nothing beats playing cricket outdoors. For him to be out there playing cricket when you've been kept in at home for a while it'll be great for him. It's great to see him back doing what he loves and what he's good at.

"It's good news for the squad as well, it doesn't mean he's arriving anytime soon, but at the same it means he's a little bit closer I suppose. Fingers crossed he can get out there, play some cricket, get some form under his belt and who knows?"

England lost the first Test at the Gabba by 10 wickets and Woakes says it would be a welcome boost if Stokes could return.

"As a player, as a friend I'd like to see him here. No one likes to see what he's been through," he said.

"Of course, we'd have him here with open arms, I'm sure. Ben's a world-class cricketer and he'd make any team in the world better so it'd be silly of us to not open it up for him to come into the squad."

England players have 'responsibility'

Chris Woakes (left) says Jonny Bairstow is as 'bubbly' as ever since allegations of an alleged incident involving Australia's Cameron Bancroft

The next Test, a day-night match in Adelaide, begins on Saturday, which means the pressure is on the tourists to regroup quickly both on and off the field.

But the preparations have been overshadowed with news of an investigation into an alleged incident involving wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow and Australia's Cameron Bancroft in a Perth bar four weeks ago.

But Woakes is not concerned about the impact on Bairstow.

"He's been himself, chatty as normal. He's happy to sweep whatever was at the Gabba under the carpet," Woakes said.

"I think it was blown out of proportion, as things usually are in an Ashes series. It's part and parcel of the game that we play. We're looking forward to getting going in Adelaide."

England coach Trevor Bayliss said his players have "got to be smarter" away from the pitch and Woakes said they are happy to stick to their curfew.

"We're treated as grown men, we have a responsibility as England players to act accordingly," he added.

"All of us have to stick to that, we have to be sensible. We have a duty to wearing the shirt. We're here to win games of cricket, we're not here to make up the numbers. That's what we'll look to start doing in Adelaide."