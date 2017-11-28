Tom Westley: Essex batsman to leave England Lions tour with finger injury

Westley made 59 on his England debut against South Africa in July but failed to make double figures in five of his next seven innings

Essex batsman Tom Westley is returning home to see a specialist after suffering a finger injury on England Lions' tour of Australia.

The England and Wales Cricket Board said it was "probable" the 28-year-old will require surgery on the middle finger on his left hand.

He had been playing for the Lions against a Queensland Select XI.

The right-hander played five Tests for England in the summer, but was dropped for the Ashes after averaging 24.12.

He will fly home from Brisbane on Wednesday.

"Given what we suspect about the injury, we think it's important to get Tom back to a specialist in Leeds as soon as possible to have a further scan and then for any surgery that's necessary," said ECB lead physiotherapist Ben Langley.

The England Lions squad are on a training camp in Australia, shadowing the first team throughout their Ashes tour this winter.

Westley signed a new two-year contract with Essex in October after helping them win their first County Championship title in 25 years.

But his inconsistency for England saw James Vince and Gary Ballance selected ahead of him for the Ashes series.

His departure leaves Liam Livingstone, Keaton Jennings, Dan Lawrence and Nick Gubbins as potential batting back-ups for England.