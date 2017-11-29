County Championship: Champions Essex to start 2018 season at Headingley

Essex went unbeaten in 2017 to win their first County Championship title in 25 years

Champions Essex will begin the defence of their County Championship title against Yorkshire at Headingley.

The 2018 season gets under way on Friday, 13 April, with three games in Division One and three in Division Two.

Middlesex, relegated in 2017 a year after being crowned champions, start against Northants at Lord's.

Last season's two promoted teams, Worcestershire and Nottinghamshire, begin their campaigns with visits to Hampshire and Lancashire respectively.

The final round of fixtures starts on Monday, 24 September, a day earlier than in 2017, while the season begins a week later.

Teams play 14 matches, with each county in Division Two facing four of the others only once during the summer.

Following their trip to Leeds, Essex's opening home fixture is against Lancashire, starting on 20 April.

Opening round of 2018 Championship fixtures (13-16 April)

Division One: Yorkshire v Essex, Hampshire v Worcestershire, Lancashire v Notts

Division Two: Kent v Gloucestershire, Warwickshire v Sussex, Middlesex v Northants

The One-Day Cup final takes place on Saturday, 30 June at Lord's, and T20 Finals Day is on Saturday, 15 September at Edgbaston.

Lancashire and Yorkshire meet in the first Roses match of the season at Old Trafford on Sunday, 22 July, with the reverse fixture starting on Monday, 10 September.

There will be nine day-night County Championship games spread throughout the summer, rather than all in late June like last season, but the limited-overs competitions follow a similar pattern to 2017.

All of the One-Day Cup group games are in May and early June, starting on 17 May, as the County Championship takes a four-week break.

The T20 Blast runs throughout July and August, beginning on 4 July, with a reduced schedule of four-day cricket in that period.

Notts won both domestic limited-overs trophies in 2017.

