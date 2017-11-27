Ben Stokes: England all-rounder 'not flying out to join Ashes squad'

Ben Stokes made his England Test debut in Australia in 2013, scoring 279 runs and taking 15 wickets in the series

England all-rounder Ben Stokes is not flying out to join up with the squad in Australia despite widespread speculation on social media, says the England and Wales Cricket Board.

Stokes, 26, was arrested in September on suspicion of actual bodily harm after an incident outside a nightclub.

"He is not on his way to the Ashes, England Lions or any other official training camps," the ECB said.

It added Stokes was flying to New Zealand to spend time with his family.

The ECB statement came after a picture was posted on Twitter which it was claimed showed Stokes at Heathrow Airport.

That prompted frenzied speculation he could be poised to fly down under.

But the ECB said it had not taken care of his travel arrangements.

Stokes was released without charge after the incident - outside Bristol's Mbargo nightclub in the early hours of on 26 September - but remains under investigation.

The Durham player was initially named in England's squad for the Ashes but did not travel out with the rest of squad.

It is understood there no legal restrictions preventing Stokes from leaving the country, but he is still part of an ongoing enquiry by Avon and Somerset Police.

